UN Condemns Attack On Compound In Western Afghanistan: Statement

Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:59 PM

UN condemns attack on compound in western Afghanistan: statement

The United Nations condemned an attack Friday by "anti-government elements" against its main compound in Herat that killed an Afghan police guard, as fighting raged between government forces and the Taliban on the outskirts of the western city

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The United Nations condemned an attack Friday by "anti-government elements" against its main compound in Herat that killed an Afghan police guard, as fighting raged between government forces and the Taliban on the outskirts of the western city.

"This attack against the United Nations is deplorable and we condemn it in the strongest terms," said Deborah Lyons, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan.

