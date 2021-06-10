UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Condemns' Attack On HALO NGO In Afghanistan, Calls For Probe - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:33 AM

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Calls for Probe - Spokesperson

The United Nations strongly condemns the deadly attack against the members of a non-profit organization HALO Trust, which has been involved in landmine clearing in Afghanistan, and is calling for an investigation into the incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United Nations strongly condemns the deadly attack against the members of a non-profit organization HALO Trust, which has been involved in landmine clearing in Afghanistan, and is calling for an investigation into the incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the British-American charity that has been removing explosives in the country since 1988 said 10 of its employees were killed and 16 more were injured by an unidentified armed group while de-mining a camp in the Baghlan Province Tuesday night.

"We strongly condemn the heinous attack on the Halo Trust NGO that took place in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of in northern Afghanistan," Dujarric said. "We further call on the full investigation to ensure that those responsible for this horrendous attack are held accountable and brought to justice.

"

Dujarric said the United Nations is committed to staying and delivering in Afghanistan that has seen a 140 percent increase in violence incidence against aid workers in 2020 compared to the year before.

Throughout 2021, the trend has continued, with 11 aid workers having been killed, 27 injured and 36 abducted from January to April, the spokesman pointed out.

Dujarric further urged the parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in compliance with their obligations under international law.

The Islamic State (banned in Russia) had claimed responsibility for the attack, the SITE Intelligence Group that tracks the online activity of the terror group said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan United Nations Russia Baghlan SITE January April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

2 minutes ago

Secretary Austin Orders Pentagon to Focus on China ..

2 minutes ago

US Mulls First Major Changes in 20 Years to Inside ..

2 minutes ago

UNGA adopts declaration pledging urgent action to ..

27 minutes ago

SEC looking to 'freshen' trading rules to ensure o ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.