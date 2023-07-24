UN Condemns Attacks on Press Including Death of RIA Novosti Zhuravlev - Spokesman

The United Nations condemns all attacks on the press, including the recent attack that resulted in the death of the RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The United Nations condemns all attacks on the press, including the recent attack that resulted in the death of the RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"We are opposed to any attacks on the press, wherever they may be, and certainly as Stefan said last week, we opposed the attack in which the Russian correspondent was killed," Haq said during a press briefing.

Russia said that a targeted cluster bomb strike on July 22 killed RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured three others - RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky as well as Izvestia journalists Roman Polshakov and Dmitry Shikov - who were covering the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said those responsible for the journalist's killing, including the suppliers of cluster munitions, will be held to account.

The UN Human Rights Office urged Ukraine and Russia to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which comprehensively bans the use of such munitions.

Non-signatory countries are also prohibited from using cluster munitions in populated areas under international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities.