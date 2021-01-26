UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The United Nations strongly condemns the attack on Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh over the weekend that appeared to target civilians, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

The attempted assault on the Saudi capital occurred on Saturday and was reportedly prevented by the forces of the counter-Houthi alliance, comprising several Arabian nations.

"We are aware of reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's forces intercepted an aerial attack headed towards its capital, Riyadh. We strongly condemn all attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said.

When asked about the origin of the weapon fired on Riyadh, Dujarric said the United Nations had no information on where it could have come from.

The rebel Houthi group has denied its involvement in the attempted attack.

Saudi Arabia, leading the coalition against Houthi separatists in war-torn Yemen since 2015, has been exchanging air and drone attacks with the rebels, who control the Yemeni Sanaa capital and major parts of the country's north and west.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years.