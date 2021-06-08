UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Condemns Deadliest Attack In Burkina Faso In Years

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

UN Condemns Deadliest Attack in Burkina Faso in Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The UN refugee agency condemned on Tuesday an attack on a village in Burkina Faso's turbulent north, which left 138 people dead and displaced thousands more.

"UNHCR ... strongly condemns the latest attack by armed groups that killed at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso, the deadliest attack since 2015," Babar Baloch, the agency's spokesperson, said in Geneva.

Gunmen stormed the village of Solhan, near the border with Niger, over the weekend, killing men, women and children and burning homes and the local market. Nearly 40 people were seriously injured.

"Fearing for their lives, over 3,300 people fled to the nearby villages of Sebba and Sampelga, among them more than 2,000 children and over 500 women," Baloch said.

Those displaced are being cared for by locals. Burkinabe authorities have delivered almost 400 tonnes of food and thousands of relief items. Work is underway to build 200 shelters, but more resources are needed to scale up the response.

Violence in the West African country's Sahel region, a breeding ground for Islamist insurgency, has escalated since 2019. The UN estimates that more than 1.2 million Burkinabes have been displaced in less than three years.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack United Nations Sebba Geneva Burkina Faso Niger Border Women 2015 2019 Market Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

18 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

40 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

41 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

46 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.