UN Condemns Deadly Attack on Turkish Red Crescent in Syria - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United Nations has condemned the deadly attack on the vehicle of the Turkish Red Crescent in northern Syria, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, one employee of the Turkish Red Crescent was killed and another one was injured as a result of an armed attack on the charity's vehicle.

"We condemn any attacks against humanitarian workers and remind all parties and those with influence over the parties of their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure as required by international human rights law and international humanitarian law," Dujarric said.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the attack was carried out by unknown people wearing camouflage and masks and took place in the area of the city of Al-Bab in the Aleppo province.