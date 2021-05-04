UN condemns 'excessive' use of force in Colombia protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The UN rights office condemned Tuesday the "excessive use of force" by security officers in Colombia, after numerous deaths during days of protests against a proposed tax reform.

"We are deeply alarmed at developments in the city of Cali in Colombia overnight, where police opened fire on demonstrators... Firearms can only be used as a measure of last resort," spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told reporters in Geneva.