UN Condemns 'excessive' Use Of Force In Colombia Protests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:56 PM
Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The UN rights office condemned Tuesday the "excessive use of force" by security officers in Colombia, after numerous deaths during days of protests against a proposed tax reform.
"We are deeply alarmed at developments in the city of Cali in Colombia overnight, where police opened fire on demonstrators... Firearms can only be used as a measure of last resort," spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told reporters in Geneva.