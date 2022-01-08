UN Condemns 'Horrific' Killing of 2 Journalists Burned Alive in Haiti - Spokesman

The United Nations condemns the murder of two journalists who were burned alive by a gang in Haiti, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United Nations condemns the murder of two journalists who were burned alive by a gang in Haiti, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that two journalists have been killed in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince after interviewing a lord of a criminal group.

"Sometimes you run out of words," Dujarric said when asked to comment on the killing of the two journalists.

"We clearly condemn this horrific murder.

It is very important that the national authorities do whatever they can to find the perpetrators, bring them to justice," Dujarric added.

The Haiti24 news outlet reported that the two journalists came under fire from armed members of a criminal group.

A third journalist managed to escape from the site of the attack, the report said.

Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence and political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July of 2021.