UN Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Concerned By Retaliatory Strikes - Spokesman

UN Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Concerned by Retaliatory Strikes - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The United Nations condemned the rebel Houthi movement's attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes in response as such actions are detrimental to the UN-led mediation efforts in Yemen, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We condemn the multiple drone and ballistic missile attacks reportedly carried out yesterday against multiple locations in Saudi Arabia over which the Houthis claimed responsibility. We're also concerned about the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes reportedly carried out yesterday in Sanaa and Hudaydah, apparently in response to the initial attacks," Dujarric said. "We urge all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law. It's really quite simple: such actions are detrimental to the mediation efforts being carried out by our special envoy Martin Griffiths."

