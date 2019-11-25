The UN mission in Afghanistan has condemned a bomb attack which claimed the live of a UN international staff member in Afghanistan's Kabul, a statement of the mission reaching Xinhua on Monday said

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The UN mission in Afghanistan has condemned a bomb attack which claimed the live of a UN international staff member in Afghanistan's Kabul, a statement of the mission reaching Xinhua on Monday said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when a man hurled a hand grenade on an UN-marked vehicle in Microryan-e-Chahrum locality in Police District 9 of the city.

"Our deepest condolences are with our colleague's family, who have been informed," United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in the statement.

"The UN condemns in the strongest terms and calls for perpetrators to face justice," the statement read.

The blast also wounded five civilians, including two Afghan staff members of UNAMA, according to Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman Afghan Interior Ministry.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

Over the past months, big Afghan cities have witnessed a spate of terror attacks by the Taliban insurgents and Islamic State (IS) outfit opposing the government.

On Monday, Nov. 18, one civilian and four Afghan army personnel were wounded in a grenade attack in eastern Kabul.