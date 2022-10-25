UrduPoint.com

UN Condemns Malaysia's Pushback Of Myanmar Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 10:10 PM

The UN Refugee Agency accused Malaysia on Tuesday of violating international law by forcibly deporting refugees back to Myanmar where they allegedly face harm at the hands of the military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The UN Refugee Agency accused Malaysia on Tuesday of violating international law by forcibly deporting refugees back to Myanmar where they allegedly face harm at the hands of the military.

"UNHCR continues to call on Malaysia to immediately stop the forced returns of Myanmar nationals seeking safety from serious harm," the UN agency's spokeswoman, Shabia Mantoo, said in Geneva.

Hundreds of asylum seekers have been sent back to conflict-torn Myanmar since April, the UN estimates.

It said forced deportation was a crime under the international humanitarian law.

Gillian Triggs, the agency's assistant high commissioner for protection, said that Myanmar's neighbors must end what she described as indefinite detention of refugees.

Some 1.3 million people in Myanmar remain displaced since the military seized power in the country in February 2021. A further 130,000 people of the Rohingya ethnic minority fled the country and are living in de facto internment camps.

