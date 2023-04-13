UrduPoint.com

UN Condemns North Korea For Latest Ballistic Missile Test Launch - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 11:01 PM

UN Condemns North Korea for Latest Ballistic Missile Test Launch - Spokesperson

The United Nations condemns North Korea for its recent ballistic missile test launch, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The United Nations condemns North Korea for its recent ballistic missile test launch, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another long-range ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Dujarric said in a statement.

The Secretary-General reiterates his calls on North Korea to fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan and the United States conducted joint air force exercises in response to North Korea's recent ballistic missile test launch.

North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan that flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the ninth such launch this year.

Related Topics

United Nations Japan United States North Korea All

Recent Stories

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Benefi ..

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

19 minutes ago
 Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Mini ..

Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gi ..

19 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super C ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super Cup on May 5th

26 minutes ago
 PML-N to use parliamentary forum for addressing pu ..

PML-N to use parliamentary forum for addressing public issues: Minister for Ener ..

29 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Cannot Comment on Reports of Suspect ..

Pentagon Says Cannot Comment on Reports of Suspect in Intel Leaks Probe

32 minutes ago
 FBI Has Arrested Suspect in Intelligence Leak - Re ..

FBI Has Arrested Suspect in Intelligence Leak - Reports

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.