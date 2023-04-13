UN Condemns North Korea for Latest Ballistic Missile Test Launch - Spokesperson

The United Nations condemns North Korea for its recent ballistic missile test launch, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The United Nations condemns North Korea for its recent ballistic missile test launch, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another long-range ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Dujarric said in a statement.

The Secretary-General reiterates his calls on North Korea to fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan and the United States conducted joint air force exercises in response to North Korea's recent ballistic missile test launch.

North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan that flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the ninth such launch this year.