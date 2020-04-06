UrduPoint.com
UN Condemns Shelling Of Tazziz Central Prison In Yemen - High Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

UN Condemns Shelling of Tazziz Central Prison in Yemen - High Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United Nations strongly condemns the shelling of a prison in Taizz, Yemen, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Monday.

At least six female inmates have died and 15 have been injured in the Taizz Central Prison after Houthi rebels shelled the facility, local media said on Sunday.

"I strongly condemn the shelling on Sunday of the Central Prison in Taiz, resulting in the deaths of five women and a child, and leaving at least 11 other people injured," Bachelet said.

The High Commissioner noted there were no clashes in the area between the parties to the conflict in Yemen at the time of shelling.

"Such an attack cannot be justified in any circumstances," Bachelet said, adding that the organizers of the attack breached international humanitarian law and committed a war crime.

The city of Taizz is one of the current flashpoints in the long-running conflict between the Houthi rebels and government forces. A Saudi-led coalition has conducted operations in Yemen against the Houthis since 2015 and at least 100,000 people have lost their lives during the conflict.

