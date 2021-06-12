UN Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mine Clearance Workers in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The UN Security Council said in a statement that its members condemned the terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) on humanitarian mine clearance workers in Afghanistan.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the atrocious and cowardly targeted attack against humanitarian mine clearance workers that took place in Baghlan-e-Markazi, Afghanistan, on 8 June 2021," the statement said.