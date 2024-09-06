UN Condemns 'violent Murder' Of Ugandan Athlete Cheptegei
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 12:40 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The United Nations strongly condemns the death of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, a spokesperson said Thursday, after the Olympian succumbed to severe burns inflicted by her boyfriend.
"We join the UN Population Fund and UN Women in strongly condemning her violent murder," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
He said "gender based violence is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world, and should be treated as such."
Cheptegei, the 33-year-old long distance runner who had just made her Olympic debut at the Paris Games, was doused in gasoline by her partner on Sunday and set on fire.
The doctor treating her in western Kenya said she died Thursday morning from the severe burns.
"Every 11 minutes on average, a woman or a girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world," Dujarric told reporters, citing UN figures.
"We of course think that the true number is much higher," he said.
"As the secretary-general once said, we live in a male-dominated culture that leaves women vulnerable by denying equality and dignity and rights."
"Our societies are less peaceful, our economy is less prosperous and our world less just," Dujarric said, adding that "a different world is possible."
