UN Conducting Headcount After Kabul Bomb Attacks, Unaware Personnel Sustained Casualties

Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:28 PM

The United Nations is unaware of any casualties among its personnel as a result of the bombing attacks at the Kabul airport, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United Nations is unaware of any casualties among its personnel as a result of the bombing attacks at the Kabul airport, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We are conducting a headcount. As far as we know at this moment, there are no casualties among UN staff," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

