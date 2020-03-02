UrduPoint.com
UN Conducts Mission In Syria's Idlib, Says 'All Modalities' Must Be Used To Provide Aid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:47 PM

The United Nations has conducted a humanitarian mission in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib and concluded that all means should be utilized to provide aid to the increasingly desperate people there, UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Kevin Kennedy said in a statement on Monday

"Today, we conducted a one-day inter-agency UN mission across the border from Turkey into northwest Syria, where the needs for humanitarian aid and protection are growing more desperate by the day," Kennedy said. "With nearly one million people displaced in Idlib and surrounding areas since 1 December, the vast majority of them women and children, it is imperative that the UN uses all modalities to reach people in need, whether from inside Syria or across borders.

Kennedy said the mission included representatives from the UN Refugee Agency, International Children's Fund, International Migration Agency, World Food Program and the World Health Organization, among others.

The mission participants visited the Kafr Lousin refugee camp and the Bab al-Hawa hospital and observed the dire humanitarian consequences of the fighting in Idlib.

"People are traumatized and frightened and urgently need better access to shelter, food, sanitation, basic health services and protection," Kennedy said.

The United Nations has more than doubled its assistance to communities in the northwest of Syria, but it is nevertheless imperative for the violence to stop, Kennedy added.

