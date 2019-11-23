UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Conference On Middle East Zone Free Of WMD Adopts Political Declaration - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:40 AM

UN Conference on Middle East Zone Free of WMD Adopts Political Declaration - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The first session of the UN Conference on the Establishment of a middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) concluded with a political declaration, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Saturday.

"UN Conference adopted Political Declaration in which it declared solemn commitment to pursue in an open and inclusive manner the elaboration of a Treaty on WMD free zone in Middle East on the basis of arrangements freely arrived at by consensus by the States of the region," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

Ulyanov added that the conference invited all Middle Eastern countries to endorse the declaration and join the process.

"The Conference on WMD in Middle East decided that its annual sessions shall be held for a duration of 1 week starting on the third Monday of November of each year, unless otherwise decided. The second annual session of UN Conference on WMD in Middle East will be held on 16-20 November 2020. Until its opening Jordan will remain the President of the Conference and than in accordance with alphabetical order Kuwait will take over the relevant duties," Ulyanov also wrote.

A decision to convene the conference was made by the UN General Assembly in December 2018, when it mandated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to organize the meeting.

The five-day session of the conference began in the UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Twitter Nuclear Kuwait Vienna New York Middle East November December 2018 2020 All

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

8 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

7 hours ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

8 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

7 hours ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

8 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.