MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The United Nations climate change conference in Scotland's Glasgow, known as COP26, will take place in early November of next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement on the summit's official Twitter account.

The event was originally scheduled to begin on November 9 of this year, but the UK government already said in April that the conference would be delayed.

"#COP26 will take place between 1 - 12 November 2021 in Glasgow. The COP Bureau of the @UNFCCC [UN Framework Convention on Climate Change], with the UK and our Italian partners today agreed on new dates for the summit," COP26 said on Thursday.

The United Kingdom will chair the summit in partnership with Italy.

Many world leaders are expected to attend the conference in 2021, which is labeled as the most important event on climate change since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015. Under the Paris deal, countries agreed to present revised plans on curbing greenhouse gas emissions to no more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), preferably no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, every five years.