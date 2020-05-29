UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Confirms 1 Year Postponement Of Glasgow's Climate Change Summit Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 03:34 PM

UN Confirms 1 Year Postponement of Glasgow's Climate Change Summit Amid Pandemic

The United Nations climate change conference in Scotland's Glasgow, known as COP26, will take place in early November of next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement on the summit's official Twitter account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The United Nations climate change conference in Scotland's Glasgow, known as COP26, will take place in early November of next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement on the summit's official Twitter account.

The event was originally scheduled to begin on November 9 of this year, but the UK government already said in April that the conference would be delayed.

"#COP26 will take place between 1 - 12 November 2021 in Glasgow. The COP Bureau of the @UNFCCC [UN Framework Convention on Climate Change], with the UK and our Italian partners today agreed on new dates for the summit," COP26 said on Thursday.

The United Kingdom will chair the summit in partnership with Italy.

Many world leaders are expected to attend the conference in 2021, which is labeled as the most important event on climate change since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015. Under the Paris deal, countries agreed to present revised plans on curbing greenhouse gas emissions to no more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), preferably no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, every five years.

Related Topics

UK World United Nations Twitter Paris Glasgow Italy United Kingdom Colombian Peso April November Gas 2015 Event Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Berlin Confirms Hacker Attack-Related Sanctions on ..

11 minutes ago

14 Afghan security force members killed in attack ..

15 minutes ago

Coach plunges into canal: three missing

15 minutes ago

Murray to return to action in June

13 minutes ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

13 minutes ago

District Admin imposes Rs 199,500 fines on 168 sho ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.