UN Confirms 189 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff Worldwide, 3 Deaths - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The United Nations has recorded at least 189 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among its personnel, including three fatalities, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"As of Sunday evening, there were 189 confirmed cases among the UN worldwide, and that included three deaths in the UN system that have happened since the start of the pandemic," Haq said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has infected over 1.8 million people worldwide and claimed more than 116,052 lives.