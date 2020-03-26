UN Confirms 78 Employees Worldwide Test Positive for COVID-19 - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United Nations reported that a number of its employees who were infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen to 78, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"As of today, there are 78 confirmed cases among UN staff worldwide," Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, Dujarric reported that 51 employees contracted the disease.

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceeded 495,000, while the fatalities reached 22,295.