UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Confirms Closure Of Darfur Peacekeeping Mission; Pakistani Troops To Return Home By June 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

UN confirms closure of Darfur peacekeeping mission; Pakistani troops to return home by June 2021

The joint United Nations-African Union mission in the Darfur region of Sudan (UNAMID) will officially end operations on Thursday, when the Sudanese Government will take over responsibility for the protection of civilians in the area

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The joint United Nations-African Union mission in the Darfur region of Sudan (UNAMID) will officially end operations on Thursday, when the Sudanese Government will take over responsibility for the protection of civilians in the area.

In a statement released on Wednesday, UNAMID confirmed the decision to close the mission, which followed the unanimous adoption of a Security Council resolution on 22 December, and progress made by the transitional Government of Sudan in addressing the conflict in Darfur.

In October, a milestone peace agreement was reached between the Sudanese authorities and two armed groups in Darfur, some two years after the Sudanese Revolution, which led to the overthrow of longstanding leader, Omar Al-Bashir, in April 2019.

The last UNAMID patrols and other mandated tasks will take place on Thursday and, from 1 January 2021, UNAMID's troops and police personnel will focus on providing security during a phased, six-month drawdown period.

This will involve the repatriation of troops, their vehicles and other equipment; the separation of international and national staff; and the closure of UNAMID's team sites and offices.

The process should result in the withdrawal of all UNAMID uniformed and civilian personnel from Sudan by 30 June 2021, except for a liquidation team that will finalize any outstanding issues and complete the administrative closure of the mission.

UN officials told APP that out of the current 6,000-plus military and police in the 13-nation Darfur contingent, Pakistan has 1,075 personnel, the second largest after Rwanda.

In addition to taking on the responsibility of civilian protection, the Sudanese Government will also assume the Primary role in supporting the peace process, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and supporting the mediation of intercommunal conflicts.

The United Nations will, however, continue to support the nation through its UN Country Team and the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), which will help the joint military-civilian Sovereign Council that is currently ruling the country until elections can be held in governance reform and its efforts to resolve the country's deep economic crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Police United Nations Vehicles Progress Rwanda Sudan January April June October December 2019 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Producer Praises UK Appro ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Shies Away From ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Urges International Co ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Pakthunkhwa saddened by attack on Hindu tem ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker for enhancing Parliament ..

20 minutes ago

C. Africa opposition coalition demands elections b ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.