UN Confirms Cyberattackers Breached Infrastructure In April - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Confirms Cyberattackers Breached Infrastructure in April - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed on Thursday the organization's computer networks had been breached by hackers in April this year.

"We can confirm that unknown attackers were able to breach parts of the United Nations infrastructure in April of 2021," Dujarric said in a statement.

The spokesman explained the attack had been detected before the United Nations was notified about it by a cybersecurity firm Resecurity and actions to mitigate the impact were being implemented.

Further attacks linked to this breach have been detected and are being responded to, Dujarric added.

