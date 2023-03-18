UN Confirms Extension of Grain Deal, Calls for More Efforts for Implementation

The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been extended, with the United Nations urging all sides to redouble their efforts to fulfill the deal, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday

The grain deal signed between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in July 2022 was due to renew for 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended ... We remain strongly committed to both agreements and we urge all sides to redouble their efforts to implement them fully," Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN spokesperson did not provide details on the extension period of the deal.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.

As many as 25 million tonnes of grain and other food products have been delivered to 45 nations since July 2022 thanks to the deal, according to Dujarric.