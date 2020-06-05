(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The United Nations has confirmed the first death of a Rohingya man in the southeastern Bangladesh region of Cox's Bazar, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"And from Bangladesh, the UN Refugee Agency Conforms to us that a 71-year-old Rohingya man was the first refugee in Cox's Bazar to die from CoVID-19," Dujarric said.

The humanitarian community is deeply saddened to learn of this development and sends its condolences to the families

."Some 30 other people have tested positive so far but its testing is still ramping up. It's likely that the number is higher. There may been others who have died of virus-related health issues," the spokesperson added.

Bangladesh, the most densely populated country in the world, also hosts the world's largest refugee camp near Cox's Bazar.

As of late April, about 860,000 refugees live in Cox's Bazar, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya Muslims forced to flee their homes in neighboring Myanmar amid an army offensive in August 2017. The Myanmar authorities launched an unprecedented violence campaign against the Rohingya after militants, allegedly from this minority group, carried out attacks on police posts in the country's north-western state of Rakhine.

A UN fact-finding mission to the country in 2018 said that there were grounds to charge Myanmar with crimes against humanity and genocide against the Rohingya people. In January, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar must fully implement all measures to prevent the murder, torture or persecution of people based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds.