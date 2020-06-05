UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Confirms First Rohingya Death In Cox's Bazar - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

UN Confirms First Rohingya Death in Cox's Bazar - Spokesperson

The United Nations has confirmed the first death of a Rohingya man in the southeastern Bangladesh region of Cox's Bazar, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The United Nations has confirmed the first death of a Rohingya man in the southeastern Bangladesh region of Cox's Bazar, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"And from Bangladesh, the UN Refugee Agency Conforms to us that a 71-year-old Rohingya man was the first refugee in Cox's Bazar to die from CoVID-19," Dujarric said.

The humanitarian community is deeply saddened to learn of this development and sends its condolences to the families

."Some 30 other people have tested positive so far but its testing is still ramping up. It's likely that the number is higher. There may been others who have died of virus-related health issues," the spokesperson added.

Bangladesh, the most densely populated country in the world, also hosts the world's largest refugee camp near Cox's Bazar.

As of late April, about 860,000 refugees live in Cox's Bazar, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya Muslims forced to flee their homes in neighboring Myanmar amid an army offensive in August 2017. The Myanmar authorities launched an unprecedented violence campaign against the Rohingya after militants, allegedly from this minority group, carried out attacks on police posts in the country's north-western state of Rakhine.

A UN fact-finding mission to the country in 2018 said that there were grounds to charge Myanmar with crimes against humanity and genocide against the Rohingya people. In January, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar must fully implement all measures to prevent the murder, torture or persecution of people based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds.

Related Topics

Murder Militants World Army Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority Died Man Myanmar January April May August 2017 2018 Muslim All From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

1 hour ago

Swabi police launch operation against drug smuggle ..

4 minutes ago

No shortage of corona patients' facilities at fede ..

4 minutes ago

US Capital to Lift Curfew Tonight - Mayor

4 minutes ago

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Qasim Khan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.