UN Confirms Guterres Received Message From Lukashenko, Has No Further Comment - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has received a personal message from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, however, the United Nations will not comment on its content, United spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Secretary General did receive a message from President Lukashenko during his meeting with the Ambassador," Dujarric said. "We will not comment on the content of the message."

Earlier in the day, the Belarus Foreign Ministry revealed that the country's Ambassador to the United Nations, Valentin Rybakov, met with Guterres and passed to him a personal message from Lukashenko.