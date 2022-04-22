UN Confirms Guterres' Trip to Moscow, Meetings With Putin, Lavrov - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations has confirmed the upcoming visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Eri Kaneko announced on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United Nations has confirmed the upcoming visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Eri Kaneko announced on Friday.

The Kremlin also confirmed the UN Secretary-General's visit, saying Putin and Lavrov will receive Guterres for talks.

"The Secretary-General will visit Moscow, Russian Federation, where, on Tuesday, 26 April, he will have a working meeting and lunch with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will be received by President Vladimir Putin," she said.

Kaneko noted that Putin and lavrov will meet with Guterres on the same day.

When asked about Guterres' possible visit to Ukraine, Kaneko said the United Nations is "still working with Ukraine on the preparations" for such a visit.

Speaking on the proposed Easter truce, she said today is Friday and Easter is on Sunday.

"We operate with hope," Kaneko added.

On Tuesday, Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Christian Orthodox Easter on Sunday, and appealed all sides to the conflict to open a window for dialogue and peace.

The humanitarian pause suggested by Guterres entails launching humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the embattled areas of Ukraine and enabling humanitarian convoys to reach the cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Mariupol and Kherson.