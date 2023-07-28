UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Continues in Niger - Resident Coordinator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United Nations confirms that the humanitarian assistance and the development and peace program continue in Niger, UN Development Program Resident Coordinator in Niger Nicole Kouassi said on Friday.

"The United Nations would like in my voice to confirm that the humanitarian assistance and the development and peace program continue in the country," Kouassi said. "All humanitarian partners and development partners remain engaged and committed to supporting the vulnerable population of Niger."