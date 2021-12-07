UN Confirms Plan to Circumvent Taliban to Deliver Over $250Mln in Afghan Aid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN will ensure that more than $250 million in funding for assistance in Afghanistan will not go through any structures controlled by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

"The money, which will partly be used by WFP (World Food Pogram), goes either directly to buy the necessary supplies, food and others. UNDP (UN Development Program) has also created a program with a global fund to pay the salaries of health workers directly," Dujarric said when asked whether the United Nations will ensure the Taliban has no access to the resources. "It is not going through any structures of the de-facto authorities (the Taliban) in Kabul."