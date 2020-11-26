UrduPoint.com
UN Confirms Syrian Constitutional Committee Small Body Session From Nov 30-Dec 4 In Geneva

Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:57 AM

The next session of the Syrian constitutional committee's small body will take place from November 30 to December 4 in Geneva, to be followed by meeting in January, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Khawla Matar said on Wednesday

"I am pleased to be able to inform the Council that plans are being finalized for the fourth session of the Constitutional Committee Small Body to convene from 30 November to 4 December in Geneva," Matar said at a briefing to the Security Council.

"This was made possible by the engagement and agreement of the two Syrian Co-Chairs that, in line with the mandate, the Terms of Reference and the Core Rules of Procedure, the Constitutional Committee Small Body will continue in session 4 to discuss the agenda of session 3 on national foundations and principles, and in session 5 will discuss constitutional principles (basic principles of the constitution).

The Co-Chairs further agreed on the dates for session 4, COVID-19 situation permitting, and to hold session 5 in January 2021," he added.

