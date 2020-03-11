(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN International School in New York canceled classes after one of the teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The UN International School in New York canceled classes after one of the teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The school's website said earlier on Wednesday that the two campuses, located in Manhattan and Queens, will remain closed until March 20, the last day before spring break. Both campuses closed its doors on Monday.

"The school, put out an email yesterday, which had some direct messaging from the city's Department of Health on precautions that should be taken," Dujarric said when asked, whether recommendations for parents working at the UN headquarters had been issued, following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case among the school's personnel.

Dujarric said that to reduce the footprint amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the United Nations encourages telecommuting. As of now, he added, there have been no confirmed cases of infection with the virus among UN staff at the headquarters.

On Tuesday, the United Nations decided to reduce by 40-50 percent the number of staff present in the headquarters building in New York, close the entire complex to the general public and suspend all guided tours.

According to the spokesman, the decision, whether to shut down the entire headquarters building, will be taken by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and will be guided by local authorities.

Dujarric added that the United Nations stands ready for a possible shut down and possesses a robust business continuity plan.

Meanwhile, the number of night staff who ensures the cleanliness of all public services at the complex had been "noticeably" increased, the spokesman pointed out.

Earlier on Monday, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, noting the threefold increase of COVID-19 cases outside of China in the past two weeks.