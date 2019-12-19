UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, Conflict Parties Chart Roadmap For Humanitarian Corridors In Yemen - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

UN, Conflict Parties Chart Roadmap for Humanitarian Corridors in Yemen - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) is developing a roadmap for humanitarian corridors to ease the plight of civilians in war-ridden Yemen, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

"The RCC is developing a roadmap for humanitarian corridors in order to improve humanitarian access, and facilitate smooth movement of civilians. Both parties are working on the swift implementation of this roadmap," Dujarric said.

According to his statement, the RCC held its seventh joint meeting on Thursday and Wednesday aboard the UN-flagged vessel in international waters.

The RCC was established by the 2018 Hudaydah Agreement to oversee the cease-fire, re-deployment and monitoring operations in Yemen's port city of Al Hudaydah.

It is comprised of, but not limited to, members of the parties to the conflict in Yemen and is chaired by the United Nations.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has conducted military operations in support of Hadi and has imposed a blockade on the country, leading to numerous civilian casualties.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - in need of aid.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Al Hudaydah 2015 2018 Government Agreement Million Arab

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah concludes ‘International first ai ..

12 minutes ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North ..

11 minutes ago

At least 2 dead after police open fire amid raging ..

17 minutes ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Spent Over 8 H ..

17 minutes ago

Regime Change in Iran Must Come From Within, US Ca ..

17 minutes ago

Puigdemont, Comin's Defense Has 5 Days to Make Cas ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.