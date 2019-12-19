UN, Conflict Parties Chart Roadmap for Humanitarian Corridors in Yemen - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) is developing a roadmap for humanitarian corridors to ease the plight of civilians in war-ridden Yemen, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

"The RCC is developing a roadmap for humanitarian corridors in order to improve humanitarian access, and facilitate smooth movement of civilians. Both parties are working on the swift implementation of this roadmap," Dujarric said.

According to his statement, the RCC held its seventh joint meeting on Thursday and Wednesday aboard the UN-flagged vessel in international waters.

The RCC was established by the 2018 Hudaydah Agreement to oversee the cease-fire, re-deployment and monitoring operations in Yemen's port city of Al Hudaydah.

It is comprised of, but not limited to, members of the parties to the conflict in Yemen and is chaired by the United Nations.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has conducted military operations in support of Hadi and has imposed a blockade on the country, leading to numerous civilian casualties.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - in need of aid.