UN Congratulates German Chancellor Scholz On Taking Office - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United Nations congratulates Olaf Scholz, who was voted in on Wednesday to take over as German chancellor, and looks forward to continuing its engagement with the country, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"We want to congratulate the new Chancellor on taking up his post and leading the German government," Dujarric said. "Germany is a critical and pivotal partner of the UN in peace and security, in development, in climate, and we really look forward to continuing to engage with Germany on all those files, and we look forward to Germany's leadership on those files as well.

The spokesman also expressed gratitude to former Chancellor Angela Merkel for her leadership on a number of issues of mutual interest of the United Nations and Germany.

"The empathy and the leadership she showed during a number of refugee and migrant crises in Europe is something that Antonio Guterres (UN Secretary-General) personally admired," Dujarric added.

