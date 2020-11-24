UN Considers US Exit From Open Skies Treaty 'Regrettable' - Spokesman

The United Nations considers the US decision to formally withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty regrettable, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The United Nations considers the US decision to formally withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty regrettable, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

The United States' participation in the Open Skies Treaty ended on Sunday, six months after the Trump administration announced its intention to quit the agreement.

"The decision taken by the United States to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty is regrettable," Dujarric said. "We do note that other parties to the treaty continue to show commitment to it... These types of agreements, confidence-building measures are really more important now than ever."