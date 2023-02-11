UrduPoint.com

UN 'Consistently Supported' Minsk Agreements Implementation By All Sides - Spokesman

February 11, 2023

UN 'Consistently Supported' Minsk Agreements Implementation by All Sides - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United Nations "consistently supported" the full implementation of the Minsk agreements by all sides, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"We will leave it to others to comment on their previous statements on this issue. At the same time, you can recall that while the United Nations has never been part of either the Normandy Format nor of the OSCE-facilitated Trilateral Contact Group mechanisms, the Secretary-General and the United Nations have consistently supported the full implementation of the Minsk agreements by all sides, in line with the Security Council Resolution 2202," Dujarric said.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that he did not plan to implement the Minsk agreements.

Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande had previously also admitted that negotiating the Minsk agreements with Russia was a stalling tactic to buy time to arm and train the Ukrainian military and they effectively had no intention to implement the agreements.

Zelenskyy claimed during a recent interview that he told the same to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their only meeting in the Normandy format in 2019.

