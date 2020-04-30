UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Constructs 80-Bed COVID-19 Isolation Area In Syria's Al-Hawl Camp - Humanitarian Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

UN Constructs 80-Bed COVID-19 Isolation Area in Syria's Al-Hawl Camp - Humanitarian Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said on Wednesday that the construction of an 80-bed isolation area for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients is underway in Syria's Al-Hawl refugee camp.

"At Al-Hawl camp in the north-east, an 80-bed isolation area is under construction and thermal screening has commenced," Lowcock said in a UN Security Council meeting.

Lowcock warned that while there are only 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Syira - a relatively low number compared to other parts of the world - the potential for the virus to spread poses a great danger for Syria and especially crowded areas like the refugee camps.

"If this virus is behaving similarly in Syria to how it has elsewhere - and that is our assumption for now - then tragedy beckons," he said.

Lowcock also said that to address the insufficient testing capacity in Syria, laboratories in Damascus, Lattakia, Aleppo, Homs and Qamishli had already been set up.

In Al-Hasakeh, efforts to establish a testing center are also underway, he added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Damascus Aleppo Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

28 minutes ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

8 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

3 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

3 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.