UN Contacts Egypt Parties at Different Levels on Potential Libya Intervention - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The United Nations has held contacts with all Egyptian parties at different levels regarding the country's recent parliamentary approval to deploy troops abroad, including in Libya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We've had contact with the Egyptian parties at many different levels," Dujarric told reporters.

The United Nations' message to all parties in Libya, both internal and external, was that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis and no alternative to a political settlement, Dujarric said.

On Monday, the Egyptian parliament unanimously approved the dispatch of military forces to conduct combat operations abroad. Under current legislation, the Egyptian president can declare war or send Egyptian troops to carry out a combat mission outside the country after obtaining the consent of parliament.

Egypt's leader Abdel Fattah Sisi on Thursday met in Cairo with sheikhs and elders of Libyan tribes. Tribe representatives confirmed the call to Egypt to support the Libyan National Army (LNA) - the main rival of the UN-backed western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) - to liberate the country.

Sisi announced in late June that Egypt was ready to help Libyan tribes in the fight against foreign interference by training and arming them. He also said any direct interference by Egypt in Libya was now legitimate under international law.

Last week, Egypt held a large-scale military exercise on the border with Libya, codenamed Resolve 2020, in which all branches of the Egyptian armed forces took part.