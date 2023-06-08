UN Continues Discussions to Facilitate Russian Grain, Fertilizer Trade - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) UN Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan is continuing discussions with all the parties on facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizers trade, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We're continuing our discussion with all the parties... Rebeca Grynspan will be meeting with the Russian delegation in Geneva tomorrow as part of our routine contacts on our efforts to facilitate the trade in Russian fertilizer and Russian grain," Dujarric said at a briefing.

Also the Joint Coordination Center personnel continue their negotiations on the export of ammonia, he added.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that if the problematic issues with the deal, including Moscow's demand to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and relaunch the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, are not addressed within two months, the deal will be terminated after July 17.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine in February that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.