UN Continues Efforts to Ease Exports of Russian Fertilizers - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The United Nations continues its discussion with all stakeholders to push for free exports of Russian fertilizers, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"Especially on the issue of fertilizers, we don't hold the levers of power," Dujarric told a briefing. "That has to do with discussions that we keep having with the private sector, with the European Union, UK and with the US to try to facilitate that trade."

The issue of the ammonia pipeline is also very important and the discussions continue, he added.

In July 2022, Ukraine and Russia signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to unblock shipments of grain, food, and fertilizer in the Black Sea despite hostilities.

Moscow has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and end up in Europe.

Last Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the call to comply with all the provisions of the grain deal so that the products were sent not to "well-fed European countries," but to Africa, which currently received only 3% of all grain exported from Ukraine.