UN Continues Operational Presence in Luhansk, Donetsk Amid Ukraine Conflict - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United Nations continues to carry out humanitarian relief operations in Luhansk and Donetsk amid the conflict in Ukraine, director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for Asia and the Pacific Markus Werner said on Wednesday.

"(I)n Luhansk and Donetsk, the UN and humanitarian partners continue to maintain our operational presence," Werner said during a conference call.

The OCHA is looking at options to resource its team on the ground and allow them to do local procurement and rotate staff to enable them to continue working in non-government controlled areas, Werner added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.