UN Continues Talks On Extending Grain Deal, Waiting For Response From Putin - Spokesperson

Published July 14, 2023 | 10:48 PM

The United Nations is actively participating in discussions regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and it is still waiting for a response to its letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United Nations is actively participating in discussions regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and it is still waiting for a response to its letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Discussions are being had. WhatsApp messages are being sent. Signal messages are being sent and exchanged. We are also waiting for a response to the letter," Dujarric told a briefing.

If there is a clear announcement, we will share it with you, he added.

