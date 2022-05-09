UrduPoint.com

UN Continues to Call for Return to Dialogue After N. Korea Latest Missile Test - Official

The United Nations continues to urge all parties interested in the Korean peninsula denuclearization to return to dialogue after North Korea's latest missile test, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

On Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the Pyongyang launched a missile at around 14:07 local time (05:07 GMT) off the port city of Sinpo toward the Sea of Japan and was likely an SLBM.

"Ultimately, we want to call once again for return to dialogue amongst all the parties on the Korean peninsula, so that we could proceed with the peaceful denuclearization," Haq told reporters.

He declined to comment on reports that Pyongyang may conduct a new test later this week.

"I am not going to speculate whether there is a nuclear test or not. We have expressed our previous concerns about all missile tests and we continue to reiterate those," Haq said.

The Saturday launch was the 15th missile test conducted by North Korea this year.

