UN Continues to Call for Reversal of US Houthis' Designation Amid Licenses - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The United Nations continues to call for the reversal of the US designation of the rebel Houthi movement as a terrorist organization after the issuance of a licenses authorizing transactions with the rebels on humanitarian grounds in Yemen, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are indeed aware of the new general license issued by the US yesterday afternoon. This license exempts all transactions with Houthis from sanctions-related enforcement by the US authorities until the 26th of February," Dujarric said. "We continue to call for the reversal of the designation on humanitarian grounds."

Dujarric said that despite the introduction of the license, companies still signalized abut their intention to cancel or suspend businesses with the Houthis.

The reaction of private companies will determine life and death for Yemenis as the country brings nearly all of its food by commercial imports, Dujarric said.

Last week, the US State Department added the Houthi movement to its list of terrorist organizations. The leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, his brother and military commander Abd al-Khaliq al-Houthi and another Ansar Allah commander Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim were listed as global terrorists.

Following the designation, US President Joe Biden's administration has initiated a review of the designation.