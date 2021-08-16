UN Continues to Have Staff, Offices in Areas Under Taliban Control - Guterres

The United Nations continues to have staff and offices in areas that have come under the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) control, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, adding that the UN presence will adapt to the security situation

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The United Nations continues to have staff and offices in areas that have come under the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) control, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, adding that the UN presence will adapt to the security situation.

"We continue to have staff and offices in areas that have come under Taliban control... The United Nations presence will adapt to the security situation," he said in his remarks to the UN Security Council on Afghanistan.