UN Continues To Move Ships Outbound Stuck In Traffic Jam Under Grain Deal - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 12:01 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United Nations continues to move ships exporting grain outbound from Ukrainian ports that were stuck in traffic jams, UN Under-Secretary-General and Humanitarian and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday.

"The Russians have not withdrawn as many people have said. The Russians have not terminated," Griffiths said. "The words they used is that they have suspended participation in that initiative for an indefinite period. As a result, we continue with this initiative, which remains extent to move the ships outbound where we are able with Turkey... to inspect those outbound ships and to move the 2 million tonnes out to the world.

Griffiths added that inspection of ships exporting grain and fertilizer will continue in the future, he added.

On October 29, Russia said it was suspending participation in the grain exports deal after Ukraine attacked Russian military and civilian vessels in the bay of Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom military specialists.

Earlier on Monday, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said that Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed on the traffic route for 16 vessels in the Black Sea on October 31 under the grain agreement.

