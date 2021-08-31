UN Continues to Provide Medical, Humanitarian Goods to Afghanistan - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) United Nations agencies will stay in Afghanistan and continue to provide medical and humanitarian goods there even after the last foreign troops left the country after almost 20 years of occupation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Today, while the armies have left, the UN is committed to staying in the country," Dujarric said. "Operations to provide medical and humanitarian goods, as well as support and other materials, are continuing."