UN Continues To Seek Solutions To Issues With US Visas For Russian Diplomats - Spokesman

The United Nations continues to seek acceptable solutions to issues with US visas for Russian diplomats as part of efforts to ensure that visas are granted in a timely manner to all diplomats coming to the UN headquarters in New York, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Thursday

On Wednesday, Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said he had conveyed to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a message from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the need for the United States to fulfill its visa obligations.

"The Organization continues to seek acceptable solutions to issues under the Headquarters Agreement, in particular for the timely issuance of visas, in its ongoing engagement with the host country and affected Member States, including the Russian Federation," Dujarric said.

Guterres has been in close contact with with the host country, the United States, as well as member states concerned, and has recently met with US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to address the issue, the spokesman added.

