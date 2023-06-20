UrduPoint.com

UN Continues To Work With Parties On Grain Deal Before July 17 Expiration - Spokesperson

The United Nations continues its negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on the grain deal prior to its expiration on July 17, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United Nations continues its negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on the grain deal prior to its expiration on July 17, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We continue to work with the parties, including the Russian Federation and Ukraine to ensure we can continue with the work of the Black Sea Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding on Russian food and fertilizer," Haq told the briefing.

We are going to continue as long as we can, he added.

Earlier today, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Russia believes that July 18 will be the day of the grain deal's termination.

At the same time, Russia does not exclude new face-to-face contacts with the UN on the grain deal, the diplomat added.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would block the extension of the deal if its concerns about the implementation of clauses on Russian agricultural exports were not addressed.

