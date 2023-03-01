UN Continues With Efforts to Have Russian Fertilizers Exported - UN Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The United Nations continues to work on ensuring exports of Russian grain and fertilizer reach the global markets, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"We continue our efforts to make sure that Russian fertilizer and Russian grain are exported and out to market," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric noted that despite having some grain exported, a lot more needs to be done and the United Nations is working with various governments as well as the European Union to get that done.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations said the country's exports of fertilizer have not been shipped and cannot enter places like Syria even in the form of humanitarian aid.

The United Nations-brokered grain export agreement, originally set to expire on November 19, 2022, was renewed for another 120 days and is now set to expire on March 18 if not renewed again.