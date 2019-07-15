UN Conveys Concerns to US Over Travel Restrictions Imposed on Iranian Mission - Spokesman

The United Nations has made its concerns known to the United States regarding US visa restrictions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other personnel which limits their movements while in the United States, UN spokespman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The United Nations has made its concerns known to the United States regarding US visa restrictions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other personnel which limits their movements while in the United States UN spokespman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretariat is aware of the restrictive travel measures recently imposed by the host country on personnel of the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN. The Secretariat is in close contact with the Permanent Missions of the United States and Iran to the UN regarding this matter, and has conveyed its concerns to the host country," Haq said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved visas to the Iranian mission that restricted them to the UN headquarters in New York and Iran's embassy, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Headquarters Agreement between the United Nations and the United States, the host country should not impose any obstacles on movement to or from the headquarters district of representatives or officials from UN member states traveling to the United States to attend the organization's events.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to partially suspend obligations under the deal and giving the other signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

On July 7, as the deadline expired, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that his country was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set in the JCPOA, adding that Tehran would go on gradually abandoning its nuclear commitments every 60 days.